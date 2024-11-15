New Delhi, November 15: Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy, is disappointed when companies moved to a five-day work week. Murthy is known for his strong views on work ethics and productivity has expressed his dissatisfaction during an event. He made it clear that he does not believe in the concept of work-life balance. The shift towards a shorter work week, which many companies have adopted in years, seemed to conflict with his belief in long hours of work to achieve success.

Narayana Murthy said that he does not believe in the idea of work-life balance and was disappointed with the shift to a five-day work week. During his speech at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, Narayana Murthy expressed that he does not believe in the concept of work-life balance.

Narayana Murthy at CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit

"I don't believe in work-life balance," declares Infosys' Narayana Murthy as he defends his infamous '70-hour work-week' comment while talking to Shereen Bhan at CNBC TV18's Global Leadership Summit#CNBCTV18GLS #CNBCTV18at25 #cnbctv18digital @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/Hcrej8DUkw — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) November 14, 2024

He stated that he holds this view strongly and is committed to it. Murthy's comments suggest that he prioritises work and may feel that the idea of balancing work with personal life is not as important as some might think. Narayana Murthy has shared that he felt quite disappointed when the work week changed from six days to five days in 1986.

He also mentioned that with Prime Minister Modi working around 100 hours a week. The best way to show appreciation for the positive changes happening in our society is through our hard work. Murthy's comments highlight his belief in the value of dedication and effort in the workplace, which suggests that working hard is a way to contribute to the progress around us.

Narayana Murthy used to work for 14 hours each day for six and a half days a week on his job. He would arrive at the office by 6:30 in the morning and often leave after 8:30 in the evening. Murthy emphasised that India's progress depends on hard work and sacrifice, rather than seeking comfort and relaxation.

