Nokia 2.4 smartphone is all to be launched on November 26, 2020. The smartphone was unveiled in Europe in September alongside the Nokia 3.4 handset. The company has released a teaser video on its official Twitter. The video teaser showcases the back of the upcoming phone. Last week, a report suggested that Nokia 2.4 would launch in India at the end of November. The Nokia 2.4 European model features a waterdrop notch HD+ display with dual rear cameras & a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Nokia 2.4 Smartphone With 4500 mAh Battery & Dual Rear Camera Likely to Launch in India This Month.

Nokia 2.4 (Photo Credits; Nokia Europe)

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 2.4 India variant is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

Nokia 2.4 (Photo Credits: Nokia Europe)

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

Under the hood, the smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. For photography, the handset is likely to come with a dual rear camera module comprising of a 13MP main camera, a 2MP secondary lens & a depth sensor. At the front, there could be a 5MP shooter for selfies.

Nokia 2.4 (Photo Credits: Nokia Europe)

The device is likely to be offered in 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & a 4,500mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Nokia 2.4 is priced from EUR 119 (approximately Rs 10,500). So we expect the price of India model to be somewhere around it.

