London, April 7: After the success of Nothing Phone 2a in the mid-range segment, the London-based Nothing Technology Limited is expected to launch the third-model Nothing Phone 3 in the higher-middle or premium segment. According to a report, the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 might be launched in July 2024. In March 2024, Nothing Phone 2a was launched in the mid-range segment at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The new Phone 3 is expected to be a flagship smartphone with premium specifications and features compared to its predecessors.

According to a report by India.com, Nothing Phone 3 will likely be launched in July 2024 following the company's annual release cycle. The Phone 3 from Nothing is expected to be introduced in India. The report said that Nothing CEO Carl Pei considered securing smartphone market share in India, and Nothing saw India as one of the most important markets to launch its smartphones. As per the report, Nothing, CEO Carl Pei, emphasised securing the Indian smartphone market before Apple becomes "dominant". Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series To Launch in India on April 12, Company Also Confirms Early Bird Offers and Pre-Orders Date; Check Processor, Colours and Other Key Specifications.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in the Indian market with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The report also highlighted that it would pack a 5,000mAh battery that would support 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 5W reverse charging.

Nothing Phone 3 RAM is expected to be LPDDR5 8GB and 12GB, and it could offer UFS 3.1 storage options like 128GB, 256GB and 512 GB. The Nothing Phone 3 camera setup reportedly includes 64MP primary, 50MP telephoto and 32MP Ultrawide. The front camera of the Phone 3 is said to be a 32MP selfie shooter. The report said it would be launched with Android 14-based Nothing OS and retain the LED Glyph Interface with a transparent design. Realme GT 6 Neo SE Launch Date Confirmed, Will Debut in China on April 11 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC; Know Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme Smartphone.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Compared To Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 was launched with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which could provide better performance, gaming and multi-functionality. The Nothing Phone 2 price in India for the 12GB+256GB variant is Rs 36,999, and for the 12GB+512GB variant, it is Rs 38,999. The report said that compared to this phone, the upcoming third model might be launched with a slightly higher price. It said that the Nothing Phone 3 price in India could range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

