New Delhi, December 30: Nvidia is expected to shift its focus towards robotics in 2025 to respond to the growing competition in the AI chip market. The company, known for its dominance in AI hardware, is said to explore opportunities in robotics to drive its future growth. The company reportedly plans to launch a new series of compact computers for humanoid robots.

As per a report of Financial Times, Nvidia is preparing to focus on robotics as a long-term growth strategy. The company provides a complete solution that covers everything needed for AI-powered robots. This includes the various software layers that help train the robots, as well as the chips that are installed inside them. Nvidia is expected to introduce its new line of compact computers for humanoid robots, which may be called Jetson Thor, sometime in the first half of 2025. Samsung Patents Eye-Tracking Smart Glasses, Self-Adjusting Galaxy Ring 2 Feature and AI-Powered Imaging Technology for Upcoming Launches: Report.

Nvidia is said to be focusing on robotics as a key area for its future growth. As one of the top semiconductor companies in the world, it might be looking for new opportunities. The company is facing more competition in its main business of making chips for AI from companies like AMD. Additionally, major cloud computing companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are trying to lessen their dependence on Nvidia. By investing in robotics, Nvidia is likely to find new ways to expand and succeed in the business. European Commission Mandates USD Type C Charging Port for All Portable Electronic Devices To Avoid Market Fragmentation.

Deepu Talla, the vice-president of robotics at Nvidia, has reportedly mentioned that there is a significant change happening in the robotics market. The change is being influenced by two major technological advancements. The first is the rapid growth of generative AI models. The second breakthrough is the capability to train robots using these foundational models in simulated environments. Most of Nvidia's revenue comes from its data centre business, which includes its AI GPU chips. The segment contributed for around 88 per cent of the company's total sales, which reached USD 35.1 billion in the third quarter.

