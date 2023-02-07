New Delhi, February 7 : Chinese tech company OnePlus is all braced up to launch its flagship smartphone model – the OnePlus 11 5G in India along with a host of its other new products. The new devices will be launched in India at the company’s OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event at 7:30 pm IST.

During the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event, the brand will be officially launching the OnePlus 11 5G flagship model, alongside the OnePlus 11R 5G mid-range premium handset, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the company’s first ever devices in the tab and keyboard segments – the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Keyboard in India. Read on to find out all the details. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event Livestream Details :

The OnePlus Cloud 11 event will be livestreamed today on the company’s YouTube channel, and you can watch all these product launches live from the convenience of your home. Simply click below to watch the livestream of the OnePlus 11 launch along with all the other products already mentioned above.

OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event Livestream at 7:30 PM IST on February 7 :

OnePlus 11 5G Smartphone – Specifications :

The star of the show will definitely be the OnePlus 11 5G flagship model. OnePlus 11 5G handset will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will get powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device boasts of a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor teamed with a 48MP and a 32MP snappers and a 16MP front facing selfie camera. The OnePlus 11 5G model packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Poco X5 Pro 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: Which One Is Better? From Specs To Price, Know Everything Here.

OnePlus 11 5G Smartphone – Expected India Price :

As per the recently leaked reports, the OnePlus 11 5G’s base 8GB+128GB variant would be priced at Rs 49,999, the 12GB+256GB variant might be tagged at Rs 54,999, the 16GB+256GB variant is said to be priced at Rs 59,999, while the top-end 16GB+512GB variant is likely to cost Rs 66,999.

