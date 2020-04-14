OnePlus 8 Series India Launch LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features, Colours, Variants & Specifications

OnePlus 8 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus will be putting an end to all the rumours and speculations today, as it would be officially unveiling the new OnePlus 8 series. The phone will be launching the devices not only in the Indian market but also for the global ones, which we have seen in the past. The OnePlus 8 Series is likely to be comprised of two versions - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Apart from the new flagship smartphones, the company is also expected to launch the new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. The launch event of the OnePlus 8 Series is scheduled to commence at 8:30 pm IST. The event will be a digital event due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The interested fans can watch the global online-only event for OnePlus series here - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of OnePlus 8 Series India Launch Event.

The company will be broadcasting the event via its social media accounts and its official YouTube channel. It is important to note that this will be a global event, wherein the company will be revealing the prices for the markets that it caters. The all-new OnePlus 8 series will be phone maker's first product for the year 2020, which is expected to comprise of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. There are rumours that the OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z could also be a part of OnePlus 8 Series.

The new OnePlus 8 series is confirmed to feature the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The company would offer the flagship series in four shades - Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Green Hue, and Ultramarine Blue.

The OnePlus 8 series will run Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be packed with a 4,300mAh and a 4,510mAh battery, respectively. Both the phones with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also get 30W Warp Charge wireless fast charging support.

Coming to the camera department, the OnePlus 8 will sport a triple rear camera whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will come loaded with a quad-rear camera. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Moreover, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also get IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

As far as the prices are concerned, the OnePlus 8 is likely to get a starting price of EUR 729 (around Rs 60,000) for the 8GB RAM variant. The bigger 12GB version could cost EUR 829 (approximately Rs. 68,800). The 8GB variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro could see a price tag of EUR 929 (around Rs. 77,100) whereas the 12GB model could be launched at EUR 1,019 (around Rs. 84,500). If launched at these price points, the OnePlus 8 Series will be the most expensive smartphones ever launched by the Chinese phone maker.