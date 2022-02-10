Last month, it was reported that OnePlus could launch the Nord CE 2 5G device in India on February 11. Now, the company has announced the launch date of the Nord CE 2 5G phone via a video teaser on Twitter. According to the teaser, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch will take place on February 17, 2022. The Chinese tech giant will also launch the all-new OnePlus TV Y1S on the above-mentioned date. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Launch, Price & Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

The video teaser also gives a glimpse of the Nord CE 2 phone's design. The volume buttons will be on the left side, whereas the power button can be seen on the right side. The handset will get a left-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. At the back, a triple rear camera module can be seen.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it's going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0Wu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022

The Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For photography, it might sport a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there might be a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset is expected to ship with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 skin out of the box. Coming to the pricing, the handset is likely to be priced from Rs 25,000.

