New Delhi, December 18: OnePlus is expected to launch its next foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open 2, in early 2025. Rumours suggest the device will be a rebranded version of the OPPO Find N5, which will feature significant upgrades from its predecessor. The OnePlus Open 2 will likely include a Snapdragon processor, an anti-fall body structure for enhanced durability, a triple camera setup and more.

OnePlus has not officially confirmed any details yet, however, leaks indicate that the OPPO Find N5 is currently in testing and may debut in soon in China. According to rumours, the OPPO Find N5 is set to launch in China during the first quarter of 2025. The global release of the OnePlus Open 2 is likely to follow shortly after the launch of the OPPO Find N5 in China. Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung To Introduce Major Changes in Upcoming Galaxy S25 Series, Introduce Android XR-Powered Headset in January; Know What Else To Expect.

Recently, OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 13 series globally. The launch event of the OnePlus 13 series will take place on January 7, 2025. The OnePlus 13 series is said to include OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models. The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The new OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. It is rumoured that the smartphone will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to enhance its performance. Additionally, the OnePlus Open 2 may feature a triple camera system on the rear, including a 50MP periscope lens. Realme 14x 5G Launched in India With IP69 Rating and 6,000mAh Battery in INR 15,000 Segment, Sale Is Live; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the smartphone is said to have an IPX8 water resistance rating. The OnePplus Open 2 is expected to be equipped with an improved battery life and it may come with a sturdy design to protect it from accidental drops. The OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to offer wireless charging.

