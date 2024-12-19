Mumbai, December 19: Peter Thiel, co-founder of Paypal, has reportedly stated the tech layoffs and work-from-home model. He said the people who did not come to the office were not working. Thiel shared his opinion that remote work was ineffective during the Covid-19 pandemic and allowed the workers to leverage their "influence to demand flexibility". This year, many tech companies have strongly reinstated the work from the office system through mandates and asked workers to comply with the new policy.

According to reports, Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel said that "worker powers" allowed them to insist not to work during that time. However, later, companies assessed and discovered that the WFH model was ineffective as it revealed a lack of productivity among selected employees. According to Peter Thiel, the tech companies realised this two years after the pandemic hit. News Nation Layoffs: Hindi News Channel Cuts Workforce in Editorial, Output, Input and Other Departments Amid Cost-Cutting Measures, Says Report.

Thiel said that after years, the companies fired a bunch of these unproductive people and reasserted control. He said, "...because you realise, wow, there were all these people we hired, and they're not working." He said it did not matter, and the companies got rid of them.

The reports said that between 2022 and 2023, several tech layoffs were announced by the companies leading the industry. This included Meta, Google, Amazon, and others who came to now that the workers were not productive once the effects of COVID-19 diminished. The layoffs, when announced, were said to be implemented due to several reasons.

Paypal's Peter Thiel explained that the large-scale job cuts during 2022 and 2023 were announced as the tech giants realised the dispensability of certain remote roles. The tech layoffs were announced amid a decline in remote work and perceived low productivity by the companies. Thiel said that the roles that did not significantly impact the companies' operations were eliminated. Google Layoffs Coming on New Year 2025? Tech Giant Likely To Terminate Low-Performing Employees in January, Say Reports.

Amazon's five-day mandate was recently announced, leading to criticism among the employees and panic among some, fearing that they would lose their jobs. Amazon said that 2025 will be the official end of remote work and the beginning of work from the office. Joining the e-commerce giant were Meta and Google, who also announced the return to the office and introduced new policies. Some employees see these new changes as a positive sign, as the companies said they did to preserve their culture and improve performance, while others find it hard to adjust to the WFO model.

