New Delhi, March 7: POCO is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone in the Indian smartphone market, the POCO X6 Neo. The POCO X6 Neo is expected to come with the latest specifications and features for the mid-range smartphone segment in India.

As per a report of Gizmochina, POCO is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the POCO X6 Neo, soon in India. POCO X6 Neo has also received the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification to meet the necessary standards and regulations. This may be a clear indication that POCO might be ready to launch the X6 Neo to the Indian market.

POCO X6 Neo Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the POCO X6 Neo is rumoured to boast a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, which is expected to provide smooth performance. The smartphone is anticipated to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for apps and media content. The POCO X6 Neo is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X6 Neo is also expected to have a dual rear camera system that will likely to include a 108MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone is also expected to boast a 16MP front camera with a centred punch-hole design. The POCO X6 Neo is expected to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging capability.

The X6 Neo might run on the MIUI 14 platform based on Android 13. The smartphone availability might come in three different colour options that include Midnight Black, Time Blue and Morning Light Gold. Additional features of the smartphone is also expected to come with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP54 certification for dust and splash protection.

