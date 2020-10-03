New Delhi, October 3: In a major setback to mobile gamers in India, the existing PUBG mobile game, which continued to work despite the ban, has stopped working on mobile phones after a new update. Indian gamers can no longer download an updated version of the PUBG mobile app from Google Play or App store as the app has been banned in India. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation. PUBG Mobile to be Back in India? PUBG Corp Looking For Indian Partner After Deauthorising China's Tencent For India Operations.

As per gamers in India, even after India banned the PUBG mobile app, the game continued to work and players could easily win Chicken Dinners in the game. It must be noted that one can get chicken dinner due to the lack of players on the game's server. According to reports, India accounts for a significant portion of PUBG MOBILE's download and usage. PUBG Banned in India: Player Unknown Battle Ground, Ludo World Among 118 Chinese Apps Banned, Action Comes After Fresh Chinese Incursion in Ladakh.

On September 2, India blocked 118 more mobile applications, including popular gaming app PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. The banned apps include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, according to an official statement. Prior to this, the Centre had banned a number of Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser with Chinese links.

Just days after the government banned PUBG MOBILE, Bengaluru-based nCore Games has announced the launch FAU:G -- a multiplayer action game that has been developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

