Realme 8 Series smartphones are all set to go on sale today in India. The company launched the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro phones under the Realme 8 Series yesterday. Today, both devices will be made available for sale in the country at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Master debit cards, a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards and credits card EMI, up to Rs 15,650 off via exchange offers, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 14,999.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 Series sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The Realme 8 Pro comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G whereas the Realme 8 device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow (Photo Credits: Realme India)

8’s sale time! Take the Leap to Infinity and bring home the #realme8series with up to ₹1500 Off*. Get 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Credit Cards and EMI transactions in the sale today at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX and @Flipkart. *T&C Applyhttps://t.co/0398tuk9BG pic.twitter.com/kjJP8kQKW3 — realme (@realmeIndia) March 25, 2021

For photography, the Realme 8 gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 8 Pro features a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP B&W snapper. At the front, both phones flaunt a 16MP Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Twitter)

Realme 8 Series (Photo Credits: MobNfo

Both phones run on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Realme 8 Pro comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart charging facility whereas the Realme 8 handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port and more. Coming to the pricing, Realme 8 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. On the other side, the Realme 8 Pro gets a price tag of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).