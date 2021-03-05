Realme Narzo 30A smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week under the Narzo 30 Series. The phone will be made available at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Master debit card on the first transaction, no-cost EMI at Rs 1,500 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 8,450 on exchange deals. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A & Realme Buds Air 2 Launched, India Prices Start from Rs 16,999.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 30A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Your Gaming companion is up for grabs! Get the #realmeNarzo30A and Unlock Mega Power in the sale today at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. Head here: https://t.co/fyQG8wl0AR pic.twitter.com/sh0rTWI4WB — realme (@realmemobiles) March 5, 2021

The smartphone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will be offered in two shades - Laser Blue and Laser Black. Coming to the pricing, the Narzo 30A is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB storage and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB & 64GB model.

