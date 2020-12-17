Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will be first sold on December 22, 2020 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi studio and other retail channels. Key features of the phone include a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera, Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery & more. Redmi 9 Power is a re-branded version of Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month. Redmi 9 Power India Launch Highlights.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

Redmi 9 Power (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

No wrong answers for Question #5 of the #Redmi #PowerPacked #Giveaway. Tell us your favourite #Redmi9Power colour, Quote RT this tweet using all relevant hashtags to participate. #PowerOf6000mAh We go live with the next question at 1:30PM. Hit ♥️ if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/1dBOLU86GL — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 17, 2020

The device comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. For photographs, the handset sports a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Redmi 9 Power (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The handset will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes in four attractive shades - Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS & more. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB & 64GB variant whereas the 4GB & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 11,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).