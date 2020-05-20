MIUI 12 Android-Based Skin for Xiaomi Smartphones Launched Globally; OS Update to Be Released by Next Month

Xiaomi's MIUI 12 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Global)

Beijing, May 20: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released the latest version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12 for the global markets. The new version comes with several new features and improvements to existing features. According to GSMArena, MIUI 12 gets massive upgrades in the privacy section. Xiaomi Backed Huami Plans to Make a Transparent Face Mask That Can Disinfect Itself.

The OS will now notify everytime an app is accessing a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location and more. MIUI 12 also brings stock Android 10 navigation gestures, new quick reply feature, floating windows and a new universal casting feature that supports Miracast standard. Xiaomi plans to start releasing the update to its phone by the end of June.