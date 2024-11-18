New Delhi, November 18: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series next year, and it may include the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Leaks and rumours about its key features, design, and specifications have started to surface to know what the next flagship model might bring. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to come with the latest upgrades with camera improvements, performance, and design.

The iPhone 16 series was launched in India in September 2024. The iPhone 16 series included the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max in India is priced at INR 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. According multiple reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2025 and may arrive nearly at the same price. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins Today in India; Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a new Face ID feature that may be hidden under the screen. Additionally, it is likely to have a display that is expected to be resistant to scratches with an anti-reflective coating. It may make it more durable and easier to see in bright light. Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning to add a green colour option for the iPhone 17 Pro, which is anticipated to give its customers more choices when selecting their device. Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch on November 26; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to include a new Wi-Fi 7 chip designed by Apple for fast internet speeds and stable connection. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely a 48MP telephoto lens optimised for use with Apple's Vision Pro headset. The phone might also feature a 24MP front camera. Additionally, reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a larger battery compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

