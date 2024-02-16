New Delhi, February 16: Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of fintech unicorn CRED, has received a response from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after he asked for a specific video crafted using the company's newly launched text-to-video model 'Sora'. Sora is a new text-to-video model that can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt.

Launching the new model, Altman took to X, asking users to reply with captions for videos they wish to see. "We'd like to show you what Sora can do. Please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see, and we'll start making some," Altman wrote. OpenAI Unveiles ‘Sora’, New Text-to-Video Model That Can Generate Videos up to Minute Long While Maintaining Visual Quality and Adherence to User’s Prompt.

To which Shah responded with the caption: "A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view." After some time, the OpenAI CEO responded to Shah's request with a video created with Sora that matched what CRED's CEO had requested. OpenAI Sora Launched With Capability To Generate Minute-Long Realistic Videos From Text (Watch Sample Videos).

The 10-second video clip shows penguins and dolphins racing across the ocean on bicycles. Shah responded to the video with a 'like'. According to the company, Sora is capable of generating entire videos all at once or extending generated videos to make them longer. Similar to GPT models, Sora uses a transformer architecture, unlocking superior scaling performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).