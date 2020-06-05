Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Listed on Amazon.com; to Be Launched in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Photo Credits: Amazon.com)

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Tab S6 lite in the Indian market. The company informed on its Official Twitter handle about the Lite version of the Galaxy Tab S6. The firm has not announced an exact date of the launch but the device is available in several countries, so we should expect the arrival of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India soon.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could get a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S6 & of course with its own S-Pen. The super carryable note-taking companion is likely to feature a 10.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. The smart tablet could feature a 7,040mAh battery coupled with a 4GB of RAM & 64GB in-built storage.

The super cool looking tablet may run on Android 10 based One UI 2 Operating system & could be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might come with WI-Fi only & LTE flavours but the company hasn't confirmed as which of these variants will be launching in India. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could get a price tag of Rs 30,000 with a price difference of approximately Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000 between the Wi-Fi & LTE Models.