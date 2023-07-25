New Delhi, July 25: South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. The company will be holding the event in its home market for the very first time in order to honour the domestic loyal customers. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is highly anticipated, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are going to be launched at the event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 next-gen foldable smartphones are going to be introduced at the event alongside a host of other products, including new Samsung tablets. Let’s take brief look at the details of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale; Checkout India Price, Specs and Other Key Details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Details Ahead Of The Galaxy Unpacked Event

As per the speculations and renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the design is expected to be more evolutionary rather than revolutionary as compared to the looks of the current Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is said to come with new water-drop hinge design that will fold the device flat with virtually no gap. The upcoming book-style foldable smartphone is expected to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor, while featuring similar display size.

The soon to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is speculated to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that also powers the Galaxy S23 flagship range. The device would get IP58 rated dust and water resistance. Apple May Not Launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report.

The device is said to feature improved camera system comprising of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP snappers along with a 12MP selfie camera. The handset is also likely to get an S Pen slot. It is expected to offer 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED inner and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to launch with a starting price of €1,899 (about Rs 1.73 lakh), while the higher 1TB storage variant is likely to be tagged at €2,279 (approx. Rs 1.73 lakh).

