New Delhi, January 14: Samsung Electronics has introduced a new initiative for its customers with the launch of the Galaxy Trade-In programme. The year-round programme will allow users to trade in their Samsung Galaxy smartphones at any time of the year through Samsung’s official website. It could be a great opportunity for people to conveniently sell their old and used Galaxy smartphones directly through Samsung's website.

The Samsung trade-in programme will enable users of Samsung Galaxy devices to trade in their phones at any time throughout the year, even if they are not buying a new phone. The initiative highlights Samsung's dedication to enhance the long-term value of Galaxy devices for its users with a secure trade-in process. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch in Early 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Jun Kim, EVP and Head of Galaxy Value Innovation team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said “ We’re excited to launch our brand-new year-round Galaxy Trade-In Program in an effort to enrich the value of Galaxy devices for users and contribute to a circular economy.” Samsung believes that its customers can benefit from the market value of their devices, along with the opportunity to trade them in safely.

The company emphasises the importance of secure transactions and ensures that users can exchange their old devices without any concerns. Samsung is collaborating with Likewize, a technology protection company that will oversee and manage the initiative. The new trade-in programme will begin its pilot phase in Korea and France from today, with plans to expand to additional regions in 2025. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Discounts: Apple’s Premium Smartphone Available at Massive Price Cut During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale in India.

Eligible Devices for Galaxy Trade-In Programme

The current eligible devices for the Galaxy Trade-In programme include the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Fold3, Samsung Galaxy Flip5, Samsung Galaxy Flip4, and Samsung Galaxy Flip3. The availability of these devices for trade-in may vary by country.

