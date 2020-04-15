Asteroid 2020 GH2 is Not The Only Big Space Rock Passing by Earth, Know About Asteroid 1998 OR2, The Size of Mt Everest Which Will Skim Past This Month

Asteroids (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

During the reports of Coronavirus updates coming in from around the world, there is something happening up in the space too. An asteroid 2020 GH2 is approaching close to the earth's orbit. But do not worry, it will pass in between the moon and earth's orbit but poses no danger to the planet. The asteroid 2020 GH2 is almost the size of a house, will make its flyby at 12.45 EDT ie 10.15 PM IST tonight. But this is not the only big space rock that is flying across the planet. Towards the end of this month, an asteroid 1998 OR2, the size of Mt Everest will by flying past the Earth.

The space rock passing by tonight is a newly discovered object which was seen on April 11 first. Researchers and observatories have been tracing its path since then and it will make a flyby from at least 223,000 miles (359,000 kilometers). The size is about between 43 and 70 feet (13-70 meters) wide.

Here's The Path of Asteroid 2020 GH2 Passing Tonight:

Coming to another space rock, the 1998 OR2 has been referenced for a doomsday too. 1998 OR2 is the size of Mt Everest will skim past the Earth on April 29th. And NASA has clarified that there is no such harm from this giant rock. This asteroid is roughly 1.8 and 4.1 kilometres in diameter and remains to be a potentially hazardous category.

Check The Path of Asteroid 1998 OR2:

Have you been hearing about asteroid 1998 OR2’s close approach on April 29? Rest assured that this asteroid will safely pass Earth by 3.9 million miles/6.2 million km. Have other questions about #asteroids and #planetarydefense? Ask them using #askNASA! pic.twitter.com/a3WhttAoED — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) April 14, 2020

In fact, the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome will host a free viewing of the asteroid. So you can be rest assured, you won't watching a rock headed for you! There is no direct risk from asteroid 1998 OR2.