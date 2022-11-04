Delhi, November 4: Hunched back, clawed hands, a thicker skull and second eyelids could be common features of human anatomy in the future, a new model has highlighted the impact technology could have on human bodies in the future as derived from recent research.

The grotesque model called 'Mindy' was created by telecommunications company TollFreeForwarding, which they say provides a glimpse at what humans could look like in less than 800 years as a result of our over reliance on technology.

Mindy provides a terrifying look at what people could look like in 800 years if we continue to over rely on technology.

According to the company, humans in the year 3000 could have a hunched back, wide neck, smaller brain and clawed hand from texting and a second set of eyelids.

Inspired by a poll that found the typical American uses the Internet for seven hours a day, researchers say that they worked with a 3D designer to create images of a “future human” that accounts for all of the problems long-term tech use may cause.

Researchers found shocking results after factoring in a wide range of scientific studies and expert opinions examining the physical and mental changes that come from consistent exposure to smartphones, laptops, and television.

Researchers say that future humans may evolve to have a 90-degree elbow due to the excessive use of cell phones to make calls. This condition would leave the elbow permanently bent at a 90-degree angle.

Mindy also has a smaller brain than present-day humans as future humans will likely suffer from a serious case of “tech neck,” where the muscles grow to limit the damage due to poor posture and humans in the future can also expect to have thicker skulls to protect themselves from radiation from smartphones, reveal researchers.

