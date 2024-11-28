New Delhi, November 28: Redmi has launched its latest smartphone from the Redmi K80 Series in China. The Redmi K80 Series includes the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. Both smartphones comes with advanced features and features. The Redmi K80 Series offers upgrades in display, camera, and performance.

The Redmi K80 has a thickness of 8.12mm, a width of 74.95mm, and weighs 206 gm. The Redmi K80 Pro is slightly thicker at 8.39mm and weighs 212 gm. Redmi K80 colour options include Dark Night, Snow Rock White, Moonlight Blue, and Green Mountains. The Redmi K80 comes in three colour options which include Dark Night, Snow Rock White, and Green Mountains. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launched in Global Market With Snapdragon 8 Elite and Under-Display Camera Technology; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro Specifications and Features

The Redmi K80 comes with a 6.67-inch 2K OLED LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The K80 features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear. The device comes with a 20MP front camera. The Redmi K80 is powered by a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and runs on Android 15.

The Redmi K80 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features a 6.67-inch 2K OLED LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 32MP ultrawide camera, and a 20MP front camera. The smartphone runs on Android 15 and comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 To Launch With Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Processor in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro Price

The Redmi K80 starts at a price of CNY 2,499 (around INR 29,174). The Redmi K80 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (approximately INR 43,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top variant with 16GB + 1TB is priced at CNY 4,799 (around INR. 56,000).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).