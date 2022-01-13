San Francisco, January 13: Popular social media app Snapchat has added some new features along with bitmoji reactions to facilitate fun interaction. According to Engadget, there are seven options to choose from, including thumbs up, thumbs down, a heart, a flame and tears of joy.

On top of that, Snapchat users can poll friends in snaps and stories. They can respond to your question with an emoji, and you'll be able to see how everyone voted. You will find the option in the sticker folder. Snapchat Down Has Users Rushing to Twitter With Funny GIFs and Meme Reactions.

The report mentioned that Snapchat is ringing in the new year with a bunch of other new features. In the coming days, Android and iOS users will be able to reply to individual messages in chats.

So, if a group chat is getting a little out of hand, but you want to keep one aspect of the conversation going, Chat Replies will allow you to start a thread by holding your finger on a message and selecting the Reply option.

