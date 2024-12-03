iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO

iQOO launched iQOO 13 in India, which features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.82-inch display, triple 50MP cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Technology Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2024 01:39 PM IST
iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO
iQOO 13 (Photo Credits: Official Website)

New Delhi, December 3: iQOO has launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO 13, today in India. The smartphone comes packed with the latest specifications and advanced features. The iQOO 13 is the second device to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, after the Realme GT7 Pro. The smartphone features a high-resolution display and comes with a large battery.

iQOO 13 has an elegant design and comes with a slim profile of 8.13mm in thickness. The smartphone is available in two colours, which include Legend Edition and Nardo Grey. It comes with a Bypass charging feature, which directly takes the power from the charger to reduce heat generation and extend the life of the battery. The iQOO 13 features Halo lights around the camera module to enhance its look, giving it a unique touch. Moreover, the durable build includes IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Nothing Phone (3) Likely To Launch With 2 More Smartphones in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 13 Specifications and Features

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It is the world’s first Q10 ultra-eye care display. The display of the smartphone supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with the Supercomputing Chip Q2 to optimise performance. The smartphone also features a 7K ultra VC cooling system to efficiently dissipate heat during intensive tasks, such as gaming or extended use to deliver optimal performance and to prevent overheating.

The iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wi

    iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO

    iQOO launched iQOO 13 in India, which features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.82-inch display, triple 50MP cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

    Technology Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2024 01:39 PM IST
    iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO
    iQOO 13 (Photo Credits: Official Website)

    New Delhi, December 3: iQOO has launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO 13, today in India. The smartphone comes packed with the latest specifications and advanced features. The iQOO 13 is the second device to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, after the Realme GT7 Pro. The smartphone features a high-resolution display and comes with a large battery.

    iQOO 13 has an elegant design and comes with a slim profile of 8.13mm in thickness. The smartphone is available in two colours, which include Legend Edition and Nardo Grey. It comes with a Bypass charging feature, which directly takes the power from the charger to reduce heat generation and extend the life of the battery. The iQOO 13 features Halo lights around the camera module to enhance its look, giving it a unique touch. Moreover, the durable build includes IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Nothing Phone (3) Likely To Launch With 2 More Smartphones in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

    iQOO 13 Specifications and Features

    The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It is the world’s first Q10 ultra-eye care display. The display of the smartphone supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with the Supercomputing Chip Q2 to optimise performance. The smartphone also features a 7K ultra VC cooling system to efficiently dissipate heat during intensive tasks, such as gaming or extended use to deliver optimal performance and to prevent overheating.

    The iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the smartphone features a 32MP lens, which supports video recording at 4K. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which comes with 120W fast charging support that can charge the phone to 100 per cent in 30 minutes. The iQOO 13 comes with AI features, which include AI Eraser, Super Documents, Image Cutout, Google Cirle to Search, AI Translation, and more. The device comes with USB 3.2 and it runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The company will provide four years of Android updates and five years of security patches.

    iQOO 13  Price and Availability

    iQOO 13 with 12GB + 256GB comes at a price of INR 54,999, and the top variant with 16GB + 512GB is priced at INR 59,999. Customers using HDFC and ICIC cards can receive a discount of INR 3,000, reducing the price to INR 51,999 for the 12GB memory variant and INR 56,999 for the 16GB memory variant. iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Single Rear Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

    The pre-booking of the smartphone starts today at iQOO.com at 2 PM and at Amazon India on December 5, 2024, at 12 PM. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, iQOO.com, Vivo exclusive stores, and retail stores. Pre-book users can buy their phones on December 10, 2024, and non pre-book users can buy their smartphones on December 11, 2024.

    Tags:

    iQOO iQOO 13 iQOO 13 Features iQOO 13 Launch iQOO 13 Price iQOO 13 Specifications
    iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO
    iQOO 13 (Photo Credits: Official Website)

    New Delhi, December 3: iQOO has launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO 13, today in India. The smartphone comes packed with the latest specifications and advanced features. The iQOO 13 is the second device to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, after the Realme GT7 Pro. The smartphone features a high-resolution display and comes with a large battery.

    iQOO 13 has an elegant design and comes with a slim profile of 8.13mm in thickness. The smartphone is available in two colours, which include Legend Edition and Nardo Grey. It comes with a Bypass charging feature, which directly takes the power from the charger to reduce heat generation and extend the life of the battery. The iQOO 13 features Halo lights around the camera module to enhance its look, giving it a unique touch. Moreover, the durable build includes IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Nothing Phone (3) Likely To Launch With 2 More Smartphones in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

    iQOO 13 Specifications and Features

    The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It is the world’s first Q10 ultra-eye care display. The display of the smartphone supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with the Supercomputing Chip Q2 to optimise performance. The smartphone also features a 7K ultra VC cooling system to efficiently dissipate heat during intensive tasks, such as gaming or extended use to deliver optimal performance and to prevent overheating.

    The iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the smartphone features a 32MP lens, which supports video recording at 4K. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which comes with 120W fast charging support that can charge the phone to 100 per cent in 30 minutes. The iQOO 13 comes with AI features, which include AI Eraser, Super Documents, Image Cutout, Google Cirle to Search, AI Translation, and more. The device comes with USB 3.2 and it runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The company will provide four years of Android updates and five years of security patches.

    iQOO 13  Price and Availability

    iQOO 13 with 12GB + 256GB comes at a price of INR 54,999, and the top variant with 16GB + 512GB is priced at INR 59,999. Customers using HDFC and ICIC cards can receive a discount of INR 3,000, reducing the price to INR 51,999 for the 12GB memory variant and INR 56,999 for the 16GB memory variant. iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Single Rear Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

    The pre-booking of the smartphone starts today at iQOO.com at 2 PM and at Amazon India on December 5, 2024, at 12 PM. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, iQOO.com, Vivo exclusive stores, and retail stores. Pre-book users can buy their phones on December 10, 2024, and non pre-book users can buy their smartphones on December 11, 2024.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

