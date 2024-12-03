iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO

New Delhi, December 3: iQOO has launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO 13, today in India. The smartphone comes packed with the latest specifications and advanced features. The iQOO 13 is the second device to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, after the Realme GT7 Pro. The smartphone features a high-resolution display and comes with a large battery.
iQOO 13 has an elegant design and comes with a slim profile of 8.13mm in thickness. The smartphone is available in two colours, which include Legend Edition and Nardo Grey. It comes with a Bypass charging feature, which directly takes the power from the charger to reduce heat generation and extend the life of the battery. The iQOO 13 features Halo lights around the camera module to enhance its look, giving it a unique touch. Moreover, the durable build includes IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Nothing Phone (3) Likely To Launch With 2 More Smartphones in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.
iQOO 13 Specifications and Features
The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It is the world’s first Q10 ultra-eye care display. The display of the smartphone supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with the Supercomputing Chip Q2 to optimise performance. The smartphone also features a 7K ultra VC cooling system to efficiently dissipate heat during intensive tasks, such as gaming or extended use to deliver optimal performance and to prevent overheating.
The iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wi