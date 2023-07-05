New Delhi, July 4: The abrupt changes at Twitter under Elon Musk, that has left millions of users annoyed, has resulted in a surge in several competitor apps to the so-called ‘public digital square’ and leading the pack in Meta’s Threads that is set to be launched this week.

As Twitter writes its own nemesis as it finally heads towards a fully paid service, Musk rivals have sensed the deep grudge among Twitter users. Before Twitter owner Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg enter a full-on cage fight (both are apparently preparing for the Jiu Jitsu showdown), Instagram Threads is expected to launch on Thursday, according to an App Store listing for the application. TweetDeck Down? Twitter Says Users Must Be Verified To Use Dashboard.

