New Delhi, February 20: NetEase has reportedly laid off its US-based development team behind the popular game Marvel Rivals. The job cuts led to a reduction in a design team located in Seattle, which is part of the global design function supporting Marvel Rivals. The developers acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the affected employees and recognised their contributions to the team.

As per a report of PC Gamer, NetEase laid off the Seattle Team behind Marvel Rivals. A representative from NetEase reportedly stated that the company made the tough decision to restructure the development team for Marvel Rivals. This adjustment was made for organisational reasons and aims to enhance the efficiency of the game's development process. Southwest Airlines Layoffs: US-Based Low-Cost Carrier To Lay Off 1,750 Employees and Senior Leaders To Reduce Costs, Streamline Operations.

Thaddeus Sasser Says ‘This Is Such a Weird Industry’

Game director Thaddeus Sasser at NetEase shared a LinkedIn post and said, "This is such a weird industry. My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games." Jack Burrows, the Level Designer for Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games division reportedly said, "just got laid off from my job working on Marvel Rivals with NetEase. Was an enormous pleasure to work with my American coworkers who join me in this sad culling. Just couldn't dodge that big boot I guess, no matter how big the success of the gig." Eviation Layoffs: US-Based Aviation Company Lays Off Most of Its Employees, Pauses Development of Electric Planes To Seek Funding, Long-Term Partnership.

NetEase did not disclose the number of employees who were laid off but reportedly confirmed that there are currently no developers based in Seattle working on Marvel Rivals. Despite the game's success and significant player base, including over 2,00,000 players on Steam alone, the job cuts have raised questions about the company’s approach. NetEase reportedly stated that the core development team in China is fully dedicated to provide an outstanding experience for players. The company is also investing more resources into the growth of the game.

