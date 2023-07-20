New Delhi, July 20: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is reportedly busy working to launch a new smartphone - the Y78 Plus in India. The new stylish phone with good features and functionality is speculated to arrive on our shores in August 2023.

Prior to any new phone's market launch, people are always enthusiastic to know about the features and the expected price range, So, here's a quick look at all the speculated features and expected pricing details. Read on to know all.

Vivo Y78 Plus - Expected Specifications

The Vivo Y78 is already available in China, and its global model is expected to have similar specs sheets. The phone is expected to come with a 16.94 cm AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 5000 mAh with quick charging and a Li-Polymer type, and USB Type C charger.

Running on Android 13, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It will enable seamless multitasking and provides enough space for your media.

The phone has 128 GB with 8 GB RAM. Expandable storage is available. It also has dual SIM slots both nano size.

The phone comes in Azure, Warm Sun Gold and Moon Shadow colours.

The camera has a triple-lens setup 50 MP rear cam with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP f/2.4. The front camera has an 8 MP camera. It has a LED flash which will allow you to take photos even in low-light mode.

The Vivo Y78+ has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.10 and sensors like an accelerometer, a sensor for ambient light, a compass/magnetometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y78 Plus - Expected India Price

The phone is expected to cost around Rs.19,090, which is great for functionality and great price. The phone will be available online.

