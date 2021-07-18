New Delhi, July 18: Pegasus Spyware, the Israeli-made spyware, is in news again! It is a spyware that has been developed by the Israeli firm NSO. The Pegasus spyware has the potential to hack into smartphones and scoop details of WhatsApp chats. It is used by spies to hack into phones and extract all the data from them, including chats. The use of Pegasus Spyware has been in discussion for a long time after the WhatsApp cyberattack that was first reported in 2019. This means the malware takes complete control of nearly all aspects of the user's digital presence.

What is Pegasus Spyware?

Pegasus Spyware, is a modular malware, made by Israel-based NSO Group. The software is reportedly known by several other names like Q Suite and Trident. The spyware has the ability to infiltrate both Android and iOS devices and snoop data from them. Reports inform that the spyware use different ways to hack into a target's smartphone. As per reports, the software was so brilliantly devised that just a missed call on WhatsApp allowed Pegasus to gain access to the target's smartphone. Pegasus Software Used For Tapping Phones of Modi’s Cabinet Ministers, RSS Leaders, SC Judges, & Journalists? Subramanian Swamy Says Will Share Updates on The Rumours.

Here's the tweet by Subramanian Swamy:

Strong rumour that this evening IST, Washington Post & London Guardian are publishing a report exposing the hiring of an Israeli firm Pegasus, for tapping phones of Modi’s Cabinet Ministers, RSS leaders, SC judges, & journalists. If I get this confirmed I will publish the list. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 18, 2021

What Can Pegasus Spyware do?

As soon as the Pegasus spyware is installed on a person's device, it starts contacting control servers. This helps to gather data from the infected device. The software has the potential to snoop all the information from one's smartphone, which includes collecting information like passwords, contacts, text messages, important details. The malware installs the necessary modules on the target phone and snoops all the messages, mail, taps calls and other activities, thus invading the user's privacy.

Moreover, the Pegasus software can also tap voice calls made using the messaging apps on the smartphone. Reports inform that the spyware can also snoop using the phone's camera and microphone as well as use the GPS to track live location. The malware also has the potential to listen to encrypted audio and text files on the user's device.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).