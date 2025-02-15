Mumbai, February 15: WhatsApp has rolled out its new feature called "WhatsApp Chat Themes", which will replace the green chat bubble of the messenger. Using this, WhatsApp users can now customise new Chat Themes on their iOS and Android platforms. Previously, the users were able to change the background of the chat, but now they can do much more.

WhatsApp Chat Themes now allow users to change the overall theme of the chats, including the colours of the chat bubbles. This new feature will let them choose their favourite colour for conversations with others. Besides adding new wallpapers, the Meta-owned instant chat messenger has also added new themes to enhance the user experience. JioHotstar Launched in India With 17 Language Support, 1,00,000 Hours of Content; Check Key Features and Subscription Plan Here.

WhatsApp Chat Themes: What's New?

WhatsApp has introduced several new features to its mobile app and online web platform. However, WhatsApp Chats have had little change since their introduction. Keeping the layout similar to the conversation, Meta only added new customisations to the Chats. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new Chat Theme included "new backgrounds and chat bubbles." He said that WhatsApp users could still upload their photos from camera rolls.

The new upgrade introduced 30 new wallpaper options, which users can access by going to the dedicated "Chat Themes" option in WhatsApp. They can select existing wallpapers available within the application or any other wallpaper from the gallery to select as their background. The changes only apply to the sender, not the receiver, so they cannot see the applied background changes or themes. Siri Delayed: Apple Intelligence Powered AI Siri Assistant Reportedly Runs Into Some Bugs, Pushed to iOS 18.5 Update.

How to access WhatsApp Chat Themes?

When you open WhatsApp, go to the three dots on the top right corner of the main view. Then, tap the "Settings" option and access the "Chats" option. Tap on the "Default Chat Themes" option to see a list of options. You can also access individual options for Chat Themes by opening the chat window of any individual. Then select three dots and then tap on "Chat Theme" to change your background and theme.

