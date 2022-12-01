San Francisco, December 1: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature, which will let users add their current account to a secondary device, like an Android tablet. Currently, the feature is only available to WhatsApp's beta testers.

According to Android Authority, the new feature will let users link their WhatsApp account from their smartphone to the platform's Android tablet app, which means there will be no need to create a separate WhatsApp account on the secondary Android device. Meta Removes 32 Million Pieces of Bad Content From Facebook, Instagram in India in October 2022.

Once users get access to the updated WhatsApp app on their Android tablet, they will be asked to scan a QR code on the tablet app with their phone app.

When the linking process is complete, the messaging platform will transfer users' chats to the tablet app, and they will be able to continue their conversations from their phone app on their Android tablet, according to the report. iOS 16.1.2: New Software Update for iPhones Brings Optimizes Car Crash Detection Features.

Last month, WhatsApp announced the launch of a new 'Message Yourself' feature in the coming weeks. It is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement. On WhatsApp, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists, and other things to themselves in order to manage their to-do lists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).