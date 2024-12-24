New Delhi, December 24: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced a new feature for iOS users, WhatsApp new feature will allow users to scan documents using their device's camera. This WhatsApp new feature simplifies the way users can handle document sharing within the app. iOS users can expect to have an easier way to scan and share important documents without the help of third-party apps.

As per report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the document scanning feature in its latest iOS version. The latest update for WhatsApp on iOS, version 24.25.89, is now available in the App Store. The update will share the ability for iOS users to scan documents within the app. Users can capture a document by using their device's camera, which is expected to improve the user experience. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out Feature To Animate Confetti Emoji Reactions for New Year in iOS.

The document scanning feature in WhatsApp can be used for a variety of purposes, which can include personal, educational, professional, and more. The scanned documents are said to be clear, legible, and well-formatted to look professional when shared with the chats or groups. Reports suggest that the new feature is available to users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store. The feature is gradually being rolled out to more users, and it is expected to become accessible to more users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp To Stop Working on These Android Smartphones From January 2025; Check Details.

How Document Scanning in WhatsApp Works on iOS?

The process of scanning documents in WhatsApp is simple. After users capture a document using a dedicated button, they can preview the scan immediately. The preview option will allow users to make any necessary adjustments by moving the automatic margins to ensure that the content is framed correctly. Once users are happy with how the scan looks, they can confirm to send the scanned document. The document will then be delivered to the selected chat or group.

