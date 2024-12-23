New Delhi, December 23: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, will reportedly stop working on certain older Android smartphones starting from January 2025. The change is said to affect devices that run on the Android KitKat operating system, which is nearly a decade old. Users of these older Android smartphones will no longer have access to WhatsApp. Users with these smartphones are advised to check their device's compatibility.

As per reports, WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones from January 1, 2025. The affected devices include smartphone models such as Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony, and HTC. These devices were released around 9 to 10 years ago and is said to be unable to support the latest updates and security features that WhatsApp requires. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out Feature To Animate Confetti Emoji Reactions for New Year in iOS.

WhatsApp is discontinuing support for devices that are running on Android KitKat or earlier versions of the operating system. The decision is likely taken to keep the app secure, efficient, and compatible with the latest technology.

Older operating systems may have security weaknesses that cannot be fixed, which makes them less safe for handling sensitive information such as messages and media. Additionally, to access new features on WhatsApp, it is essential to have a smartphone that operates on the most up-to-date OS. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Group Chat Mentions in Status Updates for Beta Testers.

List of Android phones that will no longer support WhatsApp from January 1, 2025

The following is a list of Android smartphones that will lose WhatsApp support.

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Ace 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola: Moto G (1st Generation), Moto Razr HD, Moto E 2014

LG: LG Optimus G, LG Nexus 4, LG L90, LG G2 Mini

Sony: Sony Xperia SP, Sony Xperia Z, Sony Xperia T, Sony Xperia V

HTC: HTC One X, HTC One X+, HTC Desire 500, HTC Desire 601

