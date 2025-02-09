New Delhi, February 9: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow guests to join chat events. The upcoming feature from the Meta-owned platform is likely to enhance the user experience by making it easier to include external participants in events within the app. The feature is said to be under development and will likely be available in a future update.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will enable guests to join chat events. The feature is currently being made available to a limited number of beta testers. WhatsApp is introducing the new feature through the Google Play Beta Programme with the version up to 2.25.3.17. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Create New Communities From Chats Tab on Android.

Users who will receive an invitation to an event in their chats or groups will have more options with the new update from WhatsApp. They can choose to accept or decline the invitation. Additionally, they can let the organiser know if they plan to bring a guest along. When users reply to the event invitation, they will have the chance to specify whether they will be bringing someone with them. The new feature will help event organisers to prepare better. By knowing how many people to expect, they can make the necessary arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly.

The feature can be helpful in a variety of situations. When a company is organising a networking event, employees might wish to bring along their colleagues or business partners. In the same way, for social events like birthday parties, family reunions, or casual get-togethers, guests can inform the host if they plan to bring a friend or partner. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Edit Album Caption on Android.

The feature will help organisers to know in advance how many people will be attending in professional meetings, workshops, or educational sessions. The information can be valuable for organisers as it will allow them to make the necessary arrangements, such as booking a larger venue or providing extra seating and refreshments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).