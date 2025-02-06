New Delhi, February 6: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to create new communities directly from the chats tab on Android. The upcoming WhatsApp feature may simplify the process of creating new communities and make it more accessible for everyone. Meta-owned messaging platform is likely to improve the user experience and community management on Android.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will let users to create new communities from the chats tab for Android users. The update is said to be now available to a select group of beta testers. The update is available through the Google Play Beta Programme, featuring the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.3.15 for Android devices. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Edit Album Caption on Android.

WhatsApp is said to be currently testing various new ways for users to create communities within the app, as the platform is reportedly working on a new tab dedicated for AI-powered chatbots. Some beta testers now have the opportunity to try out the new feature that enables them to create a community from the chats tab. The feature introduces a new shortcut in the overflow menu, which can make it easier for beta testers to access the option for creating a community. Users can quickly set up a community without having to rely on the floating action button, which may streamline the process to enhance the experience. WhatsApp ‘Third Tick’ Rumour Debunked, Screenshot Notification Is Fake News.

Earlier, there were reports that WhatsApp was developing a feature that would let users to create new communities using the floating action button in the Chats tab. Now, WhatsApp is focusing to make the community creation option available in several places within the app. A shortcut for creating communities in the overflow menu, it can enhance accessibility by allowing users to easily find and use the feature without depending on one tab. The update seems to improve the user experience by providing more convenient ways to connect with others.

