San Francisco, July 16: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started working on a new feature to offer users more flexibility, control and an enhanced experience while using the instant messaging services. The new WhatsApp feature called "channel question messages" has been under development, but will be introduced for all users in the future. It has yet to be rolled out to beta testers.

WhatsApp recently rolled out its new beta feature, "Offiical WhatsApp Support Chat, " on. It allowed the users to directly chat for assistance without needing to type messages and upload screenshots of the issues faced. Overall, the Meta-owned platform seems to be working to improve the users' experience.

WhatsApp “Channel Question Messages” Feature: Know Its Use and Features

WhatsApp has started developing the 'channel question messages' feature, allowing admins to share questions on their channels. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's new feature will allow channel owners to "create and distribute polls directly within their channels via the chat attachment sheet."

The report said this feature would allow the admins to gather feedback and learn about the audience's preferences. The polls will include pre-defined options selected by the channel owner, allowing the followers to pick one. WhatsApp's new 'channel question messages' feature will enable users to answer questions within the channels.

The new feature may boost the interactions between a channel owner and followers and help them find a common ground of understanding. The WhatsApp channel admin can check the responses received to the poll. The opinions shared by the users will not be shared publicly with other followers. The reactions by the followers will be attached to the channel update, and the admin can access them via a message bubble with a single tap.

