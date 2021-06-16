Microsoft, the Windows operating system developer is all set to launch its Windows 11 OS on June 24, 2021. Ahead of its debut, the design of the new operating system has been leaked online. Screenshots of Windows 11 design have been leaked by Chinese website 'Baidu' which reveals a revamped UI, new app icons, widgets, centralised start menu and more. Microsoft's executive has also been teasing the upcoming next-gen OS and it is expected to debut on June 24. Microsoft To End Windows 10 Support by October 2025.

Windows 11 OS Design (Photo Credits: Tom Warren)

Tom Warren of 'The Verge' however managed to gather some information about the leaked OS and revealed its user interface on his Twitter account. In addition to this, he also shared that the Start menu looks similar to the one available in Windows 10X.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

In terms of design, Windows 11 does not appear any different from Windows 10 but the user interface is somewhat tweaked. Windows 11 is likely to come with a centralised and simplified Start menu, live tiles replaced by standard icons that showcase recent files, pinned apps, etc.

Windows 11 OS Design (Photo Credits: Tom Warren)

As per the video shared by Warren, the Start menu can be moved to the left-hand side as well. Context menus, apps will now have rounded corners, moreover, a new icon named 'Widgets' has been added in the Windows 11 taskbar. Widgets slide out and offer quick access to weather, news and more. The upcoming OS could come loaded with new snap controls which will allow access from the maximize button on all apps. Apart from this, nothing much is known. Microsoft will hold its Windows event next week where it is expected to reveal the upcoming OS and all its details.

