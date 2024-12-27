New Delhi, December 27: Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in early 2025. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to feature a Snapdragon and an advanced camera setup. The device will arrive in the premium smartphone category. The Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China in October and consists of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models. Additionally, there is an Ultra model in the series, which has not yet been released.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be launched in China on February 28, 2025. After its initial launch in China, the smartphone is expected to be made available in other markets, including India. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed an official launch date for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India. Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

However, reports suggest that the device's listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) indicates that its debut in India could be approaching soon. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled globally in February 2024, and its launch in India took place in March 2024. Based on this timeline, it is anticipated that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may also be launched in India around March 2025.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.73-inch LTPO display. The smartphone might deliver a 2K resolution. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may feature a quad-camera setup, which could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 200MP telephoto sensor. Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It might support wireless charging. The smartphone is expected to come with IP68 and IP69 certifications to offer protection from water and dust for enhanced durability. It might run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 with advanced features and improved performance.

