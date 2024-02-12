New Delhi, February 12: Xiaomi has launched its latest earbuds in India, the Redmi Buds 5. These earbuds from Xiaomi is expected to feature advanced specifications to enhance the listening experience for its users. The sale of the Redmi Buds 5 is scheduled to start on February 20.

As per a report of India Today, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Buds 5 to the Indian market. These earbuds are set to go on sale at a price of Rs 2,999. Xiaomi is also providing a special offer for a limited time. Customers who purchase the Redmi Buds 5 along with any device from the Redmi Note 13 Series or with a Xiaomi Pad 6 or Redmi Pad can buy these earbuds for a reduced price of Rs 2,499. Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro Likely To Launch Soon With 144Hz Display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report.

Redmi Buds 5 Launched in India

Experience pure audio perfection without any distractions with the all-new #RedmiBuds5. Whether you're on the go or hitting the gym, these #SuperBuds will amplify every beat, ensuring an unparalleled listening journey. Launching price at Rs. 2,999. Here's a limited-period… pic.twitter.com/vOOxw9b4pl — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 12, 2024

Redmi Buds 5 Specifications and Features

The Redmi Buds 5 have a 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair compatibility. The Xiaomi Earbuds App is expected to further enhance the user experience by allowing users to customise the touch controls, noise cancellation modes and audio effects of Redmi Buds 5. The Buds 5 comes with a 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation technology, which is expected to block 99.5 per cent of background noise. The Buds 5 is also equipped with dual-mic AI voice enhancement, which will likely enhance the quality of voice commands and calls. Lenovo Likely To Showcase World’s First ‘Transparent’ and ‘AI-Ready’ Laptop at MWC 2024: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Redmi Buds 5 comes with in-ear detection for pausing and resuming playback automatically and also supports eight customisable gestures for control over music and calls. The “find your earphones” feature of Redmi Buds 5 is also available for users to locate misplaced earbuds by playing a sound or showing its last known location on a map. The Buds 5 also offers a battery life of up to 38 hours of total playtime. The earbud also comes with a fast-charging capability that provides 2 hours of playback with 5 minutes of charging. The Redmi Buds 5 also have a dual-device pairing feature to switch between two devices.

