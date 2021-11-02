Beijing, November 2: Yahoo on Monday pulled out from China. The American web service released an official statement in this regard. Yahoo is the second largest US technology firm after Microsoft's LinkedIn to wind its operations in China. Yahoo had cited "increasingly challenging business and legal environment" as the main reason for pulling out its services from the Asian country.

Yahoo Inc., in a statement, said that its services were ceased from mainland China on November 1. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1," the statement read.

Yahoo added that "They remain committed to the rights of the users and free and open internet. We thank our users for their support. Notably, the American web service provider had previously downsized its operation in China and in 2015 had closed its Beijing office.China Bans Quran Apps, LinkedIn and Yahoo News As Major Crack Down on Foreign Content.

Chinese authorities keep a strong hold on Internet censorship in the country. The companies operating are required to censor their content and the keywords. Chinese authority has also blocked most of the social media sites and search engines, such as Facebook and Google. The Operations in china were downsized by Yahoo earlier, costing 300 roughly 300 jobs. In 2015 Yahoo's Beijing office was closed down. Yahoo's exit from China is considered symbolic as some of the firm's services have been blocked by Chinese authorities.

