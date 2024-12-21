New Delhi, December 21: YouTube, the Google-owned platform, is preparing for a policy change to enhance user experience and trust. The company has announced plans to crack down on videos with misleading titles and thumbnails, which is known as "clickbait." The initiative will be rolling out in India in the coming months and aims to reduce misinformation and viewer frustration.

YouTube is looking to strengthen its rules regarding videos that have titles or thumbnails that promise something that the actual content does not provide. It will be particularly for videos that discuss breaking news or current events but mislead its viewers about what they are watching. YouTube Expands Auto Dubbing Feature for More Creators To Break Language Barriers; Check Details and Know How It Works.

Google emphasised that to give creators enough time to adapt to these new enforcement updates and they will begin by removing content that goes against their policy without giving any strike. Google will also continue to educate its creators about these changes as their enforcement will focus mainly on new video uploads in the future.

What is Clickbait?

Clickbait happens when a video's title or thumbnail makes promises or claims that the actual video does not fulfil. It is common with content related to breaking news or current events. When viewers encounter this, they may feel deceived, annoyed, or misled, particularly when they turn to YouTube looking for important or current information. Such experiences can be frustrating, as people expect to find reliable content that matches what was advertised in the title or thumbnail. YouTube New Feature Launched To Help Indian Viewers Find High-Quality Health Information From Health Professionals.

Google explained that clickbait can be seen in examples like a video titled "the president resigned!" when the actual content does not discuss the president's resignation at all. Another instance is a thumbnail that claims "top political news" for a video that fails to provide any news coverage. These kinds of misleading titles and thumbnails can create confusion and disappointment for viewers who expect to find relevant information based on what they see.

