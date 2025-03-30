Grok (@Grok) announced that it saw massive increase in the usage of the AI across the world. Grok handle on X said that the team was working hard to scale the GPUs to meet the demand of the users. With this, it said, "you might see some temporary issues as we scale." Grok 3 on Grok app and web version has seen some technical issues which affected the response time of the Grok chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI. Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Supports ‘Canvas’ Feature, Allows Gemini Advanced Users To Create and Share Imaginative Prototypes With Advanced Coding Abilities.

Grok Usage Increased Globally Causing Technical Issues, Team Working on Fix

grok is seeing high usage across the world and we're working hard to scale the GPUs up to meet the demand - you might see some temporary issues as we scale — Grok (@grok) March 29, 2025

