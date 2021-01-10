London, January 10: Boris Johnson should resign as UK Prime Minister, at 43 percent of respondents have said in an opinion poll. Nearly 40 percent of the respondents, however, believe that Boris Johnson should continue. The opinion poll also revealed that nearly 45 percent of the respondents were unhappy with Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis in Britain, which is currently in the grip of a new lockdown. Boris Johnson to Resign Due to Low Salary? Here's What The UK PM Currently Earns.

In May last year, a total of 57 percent of respondents in a YouGov poll said that Johnson was doing "very well" or "fairly well" as the PM. Johnson's overall approval rating also fell by one point when compared to a previous survey to 37 percent, according to the Opinium-Observer poll. About 45 per cent of respondents disliked Johnson serving as the PM, an increase of one percent from the earlier poll. It's Fishy! Boris Johnson 'Trolls' EU by Wearing Fish-Print Tie After UK Clinches Post-Brexit Trade Deal.

Among Conservative voters, Johnson remains the most preferred, showed the opinion poll. A whopping 87 percent of Conservative voters want Johnson to continue carrying out his duties, whereas just 7 percent called for his resignation. The poll surveyed 2,003 adults in the UK on January 6 and 7. A group of UK Conservative MPs has repeatedly questioned Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain on Saturday recorded another 68,053 coronavirus cases, the highest ever daily increase since the pandemic began in the country. This brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,957,472. Another 1,325 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the highest daily death toll, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 79,833.

