Brasilia, January 4: The Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics has reportedly been in talks with India's drug maker Bharat Biotech to purchase around five million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. The syndicate of private clinics has confirmed the same of its official website. However, Anvisa the Brazilian health regulator will have the final say in the deal. Bharat Biotech Gets Permission To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ for Sale and Distribution.

According to the associations, its planned deal with Bharat Biotech to secure Covaxin, is as a way to ensure that the Brazilians using the private health system would have access to a vaccine, even as the government reserves its own initial doses for the public health system and high-priority groups such as health workers and the elderly. COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covaxin' Generated Excellent Safety Data, Says Bharat Biotech.

"We had been looking for solutions for the private market, and the possibility came up of using this Indian vaccine, which is very promising," ABCVAC president Geraldo Barbosa told TV network Globo News. Adding, "It's an additional sale that will not interfere with the quantity of vaccine doses the government has ordered."

ABCVAC representatives will travel to India Monday to continue negotiations, with Bharat Biotech, the association said as per news agency AFP. Adding that its clinics could begin vaccinating people by the second half of March after the conclusion of clinical trials and regulatory approval from the country's health regulator.

Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, has been given approval for emergency use. However, its third phase human trialls reports is still awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).