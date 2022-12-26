Mumbai, December 26: In a bizarre incident that took place in England, a dog is said to have began a fire after it turned on the hairdryer in Hockley. As per reports, the dog had to be treated for smoke inhalation after the shocking incident came to light.

The incident came to light after there were reports of the house being filled with smoke was reported. According to a report in Daily Star, soon after receiving a fire call, the Essex Fire Service crews were dispatched to Hockley's Hawkwell Road in Hockley at around 6.45 pm. UK: Rising Cost of Living Forces British Families To 'Eat Pet Food, Heat Meals on Radiator'; Real Food Become Unaffordable For Many.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Christmas Eve. As per reports, the fire was caused after the dog accidentally jumped on the bed which led to the hairdryer being switched on. After reaching the spot, firefighting officials quickly extinguished the blaze that was reported in the bedroom.

Post the incident, the fire service crew has requested people to unplug all electrical appliances when they are not in use. Watch Manager Gary Shinn said, "The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke." Mumbai Shocker: Man Fires Airgun To Scare Stray Dogs in Vasai, Bullet Hits Woman; Arrested.

He further added, "We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed. We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed and turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress."

