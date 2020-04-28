El Salvador Prison Has Crammed Inmates Together, No Social Distancing in Jails Despite Coronavirus Lockdown; Here's Why

EL Salvador Prisoners Crammed Together (Photo Credits: Twitter/@OsirisLunaMeza)

San Salvador, April 28: Shocking images have gone viral from a prison in El Salvador where prisoners were packed closely together defying the social distancing norm during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Inmates at the Izalco jail were tightly packed together as punishment after a jump in the murder rate in the country's lockups spiked this week. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele authorised the police and military to use lethal force against the gang members after more than 20 people were killed in the country prisons on Friday and intelligence reports suggested the orders came from jailed gang leaders. The President said that "maximum emergency" lockdown will be implemented while the cops investigate 22 killings.

EL Salvador Prisoners Crammed Together:

Ni el coronavirus ha matado tanta gente como las pandillas en tres días. ¿Entonces cúal es el peor virus? Las pandillas, tienen 30 años de hacerle mal al pueblo salvadoreño. Aquí hay que tomar medidas contundentes y necesarias para que no se de más el actuar de estos grupos. pic.twitter.com/HTYGDW5XTG— Osiris Luna Meza (@OsirisLunaMeza) April 28, 2020

“No contact with the outside world. Shops will remain closed and all activities are suspended until further notice. Gang leaders will go into solitary confinement,” Bukele tweeted. Coronavirus Outbreak: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19 in New York State Prison.

El Salvador, officially the Republic of El Salvador, is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. The country has imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 22. The government has made breaking the quarantine orders punishable with imprisonment.