Paris, November 28: A female stowaway managed to bypass multiple security checkpoints at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and boarded a Delta Airlines flight to Paris on Tuesday without a boarding pass or identification. The unidentified woman exploited the busy holiday travel rush to bypass two identity verification stations and board the aircraft.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed that the woman underwent a complete security screening, ensuring she did not pose an immediate threat, reported New York Post. “An individual without a boarding pass completed security screening (including on-person and bags) without any prohibited items,” a TSA spokesperson stated. US Man Asks Flight Attendant for Sex, Tries to Open Aircraft’s Door Mid-Air; Arrested After His Unruly Behaviour Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing.

The woman remained undetected until the end of the seven-hour flight, when a flight attendant discovered her in the bathroom. Passengers were not informed of the breach during the flight, but upon landing in Paris, the captain announced that French police would board the plane to handle the situation. Australian Man Runs Naked Through Plane’s Aisle, Knocks Down Flight Attendant; Arrested.

“Folks, this is the captain. We are waiting for the police to sort out the extra passenger on board,” the announcement stated. Details about how the woman bypassed the boarding stations remain unclear. Authorities have not disclosed whether she was arrested upon arrival.

Delta Airlines issued a statement emphasising the importance of safety and security, noting that they are conducting an exhaustive investigation in collaboration with law enforcement and aviation stakeholders. The airline assured that measures are being reviewed to prevent future incidents. The investigation remains ongoing.

