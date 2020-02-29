Pakistani Minorities Put Up Posters Outside UN Office in Geneva, Write 'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism'

Pakistani minorities poster at UNHRC in Geneva. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 29: Pakistan minorities had come up with a protest at the United Nations Human Rights Council during the ongoing 43rd session of the UNHRC in Geneva. In their protest, they have staged a banner which states 'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism'. The minorities opined that their country was a threat to world security.

Releasing a statement after putting up the banner, the NGOP said, as quoted by NDTV, "Since 9/11, Pakistan has been the epicentre of International Terrorism. The region of North Waziristan which borders Afghanistan used to be a hub of local and international terrorists linked to groups, including Al-Qaeda and Taliban as well as other terrorist networks."

Here's a tweet by a journalist:

Posters saying Pakistani army epicenter of international terrorism come up infornt of Human rights council, Geneva pic.twitter.com/a2aYJtnFJ4 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 29, 2020

The NGO claimed that they were protesting against the illegal contribution of the Pakistani Army to the International terrorist organisations. They even claim that the Imran Khan government has been actively involved in the terrorist activities within the region and beyond by actively sponsoring the terrorist groups.

The NGO pointed out, "The terrorists in Pakistan are able to organise, plan, raise funds, and operate easily in the country because of the lack of governance and political will to address the problem."It is to be known that this year year's session in Geneva will continue till March 20. The UNHRC aims to assess the member nations' progress towards human rights goals.