France: Paris Police Open Fire on Hijab-Clad Woman Inside Metro Station After She Allegedly Made Terror Threats

World PTI| Oct 31, 2023 07:49 PM IST
Representational Image (File Photo)

Paris, October 31: Paris police opened fire Tuesday on a woman who allegedly made threatening remarks on a train, the latest security incident in the country that has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school blamed on an Islamic extremist. Police said they had no immediate information on the woman's condition.

Police said officers opened fire after she didn't respond to their warnings. Police responded after a train passenger phoned the emergency services and reported that a woman, who was wearing a face covering, was making threats. It wasn't clear what threats she was making. Paris Shooting Video: Multiple People Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire, Suspected Shooter Arrested.

A Metro and suburban train station that serves the Francois Mitterrand national library in eastern Paris has been evacuated, police said.

World PTI| Oct 31, 2023 07:49 PM IST
Paris, October 31: Paris police opened fire Tuesday on a woman who allegedly made threatening remarks on a train, the latest security incident in the country that has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school blamed on an Islamic extremist. Police said they had no immediate information on the woman's condition.

A Metro and suburban train station that serves the Francois Mitterrand national library in eastern Paris has been evacuated, police said.

Google News Telegram Bot