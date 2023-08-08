Dusseldorf, August 8: German authorities in Dusseldorf have initiated a large-scale evacuation of approximately 13,000 residents after discovering an unexploded World War II-era bomb. The one-tonne bomb, reportedly of US origin, was unearthed near the city zoo during routine excavation work on August 7-8. Police and bomb disposal experts swiftly launched an operation to dispose of the explosive safely.

According to multiple reports, the affected area encompassed a 500-meter radius around the bomb's location, prompting the closure of roads and disrupting local transportation networks. Several local bus and tram lines were temporarily halted, and even long-distance trains were affected. Residents, some accompanied by their pets, were forced to leave their homes temporarily, seeking refuge in local schools. Germany: New Housing Construction Set to Strongly Decline.

Firefighters and authorities worked tirelessly to defuse the bomb overnight, aiming to minimise disruptions and ensure the community's safety. Unexploded bombs from World War II remain a persistent concern in Germany, with construction sites and excavations often uncovering these remnants of a catastrophic past. In 2017, the discovery of a massive 1.4-tonne bomb in Frankfurt resulted in the evacuation of a staggering 65,000 individuals. Germany Climate Protest Videos: ‘Last Generation’ Activists Block Runways at Hamburg and Dusseldorf Airports, Causing Service Disruption.

Germany's soil bears the scars of a bygone era, as the US and British air forces dropped a staggering 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe, half of which targeted Germany, from 1940 to 1945. The consequences of this relentless bombardment were deeply impactful, crippling the country's industrial infrastructure and reducing numerous cities to ruins. Even decades later, as evident in the recent Dusseldorf incident, the legacy of World War II's unexploded ordnance continues to influence daily life and urban development.

